World No. 2 Nelly Korda to miss Chevron Championship due to blood clot

Nelly Korda will not be coming to our desert next week for the Chevron Championship, formerly known as the ANA Inspiration.

Korda, currently No. 2 in the Rolex Rankings, announced earlier this month on social media that she had been diagnosed with a blood clot, which is ultimately causing her to miss this year's event.

The 23-year-old Korda has won seven times on the LPGA TOUR. Her best finish in the desert at this tournament came in 2020, when she finished tied for second.

The Chevron Championship will be played at Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage for the final time, before moving the historic major to Houston, TX.

The esteemed major has been played at the Dinah Shore Tournament Course since 1972.

