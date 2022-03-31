Jennifer Kupcho, Minjee Lee lead Chevron Championship after first round in Rancho Mirage

After one round of play at the 51st Chevron Championship, there is a tie atop the leaderboard between Jennifer Kupcho and Minjee Lee at 6-under par.

This is the final playing of this esteemed event in our valley before it moves to Houston in 2023 and players will certainly miss playing here.

Scenes from the first round of the @Chevron_Golf courtesy of @Tarp1969. Like I told the boys this week, it’s all gas no brakes, AGNB April. And it couldn’t come at a more perfect time with the Chevron Championship in town. Fill the tank! ⛽️⛳️🏆 @KESQ @BaileyKESQ @Jesus_G_Reyes pic.twitter.com/3J2NUzSULW — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) March 31, 2022

The Dinah Shore Tournament Course at Mission Hills Country Club always receives high marks as one of the best conditioned courses on the LPGA Tour schedule.

How crisp is @MissionHillsCC1 for the #ChevronChampionship?



-3 (69) @Lexi says she usually aims her putts at imperfections on the green...but there were none today for her to aim at. A good problem! 😂 ⛳️ @BlakeArthur24 @KESQ pic.twitter.com/ENgYMpRQJ3 — Bailey Arredondo (@BaileyKESQ) March 31, 2022

