today at 6:11 PM
Published 6:02 PM

Jennifer Kupcho, Minjee Lee lead Chevron Championship after first round in Rancho Mirage

After one round of play at the 51st Chevron Championship, there is a tie atop the leaderboard between Jennifer Kupcho and Minjee Lee at 6-under par.

This is the final playing of this esteemed event in our valley before it moves to Houston in 2023 and players will certainly miss playing here.

The Dinah Shore Tournament Course at Mission Hills Country Club always receives high marks as one of the best conditioned courses on the LPGA Tour schedule.

Stay with News Channel 3's Sports Director Blake Arthur and Bailey Arredondo for continuing coverage of the Chevron Championship.

Blake Arthur

Sports Director Blake Arthur joined the KESQ/CBS Local 2 team in August of 2015. Learn more about Blake here.

