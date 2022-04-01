Skip to Content
today at 6:45 PM
Shibuno takes solo lead into weekend at 51st Chevron Championship

Two rounds of play are finished in Rancho Mirage at golf's first major and Japanese standout Hinako Shibuno leads the tournament after firing a 66 on Friday.

Shibuno leads by one at 9-under par for the tournament with a handful of strong players right behind her. Click here for the FULL LEADERBOARD of the Chevron Championship.

