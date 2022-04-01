Shibuno takes solo lead into weekend at 51st Chevron Championship
Two rounds of play are finished in Rancho Mirage at golf's first major and Japanese standout Hinako Shibuno leads the tournament after firing a 66 on Friday.
9-under. 𝘚𝘰𝘭𝘰 𝘧𝘪𝘳𝘴𝘵.— The Chevron Championship (@Chevron_Golf) April 1, 2022
A strong 18 holes for Hinako Shibuno 🇯🇵#TheChevronChampionship pic.twitter.com/3FXqKLjtQt
Shibuno leads by one at 9-under par for the tournament with a handful of strong players right behind her. Click here for the FULL LEADERBOARD of the Chevron Championship.
Reigning @Chevron_Golf champion @Patty_MPT (currently T2 at 8-under) got the memo that it's all gas no brakes - AGNB April. She's pedal to the metal into the weekend as she tries to repeat in Rancho Mirage. ⛽️💯⛳️🏆⛽️ @KESQ @BaileyKESQ @Jesus_G_Reyes @Tarp1969 @LPGA pic.twitter.com/Pvv06J4Hm1— Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) April 1, 2022
Check out some of the top shots from the early Friday rounds at the @Chevron_Golf! ⛳️👇 pic.twitter.com/2CTSCYXcAK— LPGA (@LPGA) April 1, 2022
Comments