High school football team preview: Desert Hot Springs

It’s more than football at Desert Hot Springs high school. This is a culture, a team beyond just helmets and cleats, and it starts at the top.

“We have a lot of first year senior football players. Because we went onto our campus and found those kids who couldn’t play their first three years because their grades were bad, because they were struggling, a lot of F’s, they were skipping classes. We got those guys and we put our arms around them and they play for us now,” said head coach Errol Wilson.

“We established something this past off-season that we can build on in the future and that’s digging deeper into the pool of talent we have here at Desert Hot Springs high school. The fact that these guys are on the field, that’s a win.”

Just looking forward to having fun and getting out here with all my friends and just having the best season and make it last,” said Sergio Garcia.

“A surprise,” said Gabriel Cancino. “it’s not gonna be the same as last year I believe it’s going to be a lot different.”

“What’s making me motivated is I got to give this team my all since I’m a senior,” said Jorge Arellanez.

“Although they are first year guys, they understand this is their one chance. So they all have that same senior intensity, senior fire,” said Wilson.

“Better each year we get better and better,” said Arellanez.

“Put my heart out there I know there’s a bunch of guys they want to pour out their hearts. It’s going to be their last year too and we’re going to try to do our best and that’s all we can do,” said Garcia.