Taking Flight: KESQ flying to Seattle for Firebirds’ first “home” game of inaugural season

The Firebirds are playing in Seattle this weekend and KESQ will be there.

Sports Director Blake Arthur and Assistant News Director Tim Kiley are going to the Emerald City and will be LIVE with coverage throughout the trip.

Think I’m all set for the trip to Seattle to check out the @Firebirds first “home” game on Friday. Looking forward to some Fire and Ice (and rain!) in the Emerald City! Should be a lot of fun! I’ll have LIVE coverage on @KESQ! @FuegoFirebirds @SeattleKraken @Evan_Pivnick @TheAHL pic.twitter.com/pqXGTlYD7o — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) October 19, 2022

The Firebirds, off to a sizzling start in their inaugural season at 2-0, play their next game Friday against Abbotsford at the Kraken Community Iceplex.

Following their game Friday, the team will play again Sunday, Oct. 23 inside Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, home of the Kraken.

Local fans will have to wait until December to see the Firebirds in the Coachella Valley but when the team does arrive, the community will be able to watch games via LIVE broadcast, including their desert debut on Sunday, Dec. 18 at Acrisure Arena.

KESQ News Channel 3's group of stations will be your go-to place to watch Firebirds games on television.

Coachella Valley Firebirds Broadcast Schedule

Date Game time Local Network Sunday, December 18 6:00 PM FOX 11 Palm Springs Saturday, January 7 6:00 PM CW Palm Springs Monday, January 16 3:00 PM FOX 11 Palm Springs Friday, February 3 7:00 PM KESQ ABC Saturday, February 18 6:00 PM CW Palm Springs Saturday, March 11 6:00 PM CW Palm Springs Saturday, March 25 6:00 PM FOX 11 Palm Springs Saturday, April 1 6:00 PM CW Palm Springs Saturday, April 8 6:00 PM FOX 11 Palm Springs Sunday, April 9 3:00 PM CW Palm Springs

