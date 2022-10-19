Skip to Content
Local Sports Events
By
Updated
today at 5:14 PM
Published 10:58 AM

Taking Flight: KESQ flying to Seattle for Firebirds’ first “home” game of inaugural season

The Firebirds are playing in Seattle this weekend and KESQ will be there.

Sports Director Blake Arthur and Assistant News Director Tim Kiley are going to the Emerald City and will be LIVE with coverage throughout the trip.

The Firebirds, off to a sizzling start in their inaugural season at 2-0, play their next game Friday against Abbotsford at the Kraken Community Iceplex.

Following their game Friday, the team will play again Sunday, Oct. 23 inside Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, home of the Kraken.

Local fans will have to wait until December to see the Firebirds in the Coachella Valley but when the team does arrive, the community will be able to watch games via LIVE broadcast, including their desert debut on Sunday, Dec. 18 at Acrisure Arena.

KESQ News Channel 3's group of stations will be your go-to place to watch Firebirds games on television.

Coachella Valley Firebirds Broadcast Schedule

DateGame timeLocal Network
Sunday, December 186:00 PMFOX 11 Palm Springs
Saturday, January 76:00 PMCW Palm Springs
Monday, January 163:00 PMFOX 11 Palm Springs
Friday, February 37:00 PMKESQ ABC
Saturday, February 186:00 PMCW Palm Springs
Saturday, March 116:00 PMCW Palm Springs
Saturday, March 256:00 PMFOX 11 Palm Springs
Saturday, April 16:00 PMCW Palm Springs
Saturday, April 86:00 PMFOX 11 Palm Springs
Sunday, April 93:00 PMCW Palm Springs

VIDEO: Meet Fuego, the mascot of the Coachella Valley Firebirds

MORE: Meet the Firebirds Head Coach and Assistant Coach

MORE: Coachella Valley Firebirds full inaugural season schedule

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of the Firebirds throughout their inaugural season.

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.
Article Topic Follows: Local Sports Events
Author Profile Photo

Blake Arthur

Sports Director Blake Arthur joined the KESQ/CBS Local 2 team in August of 2015. Learn more about Blake here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content