Back-to-Back Blackhawks: La Quinta boys soccer claims second straight league championship
The Blackhawks have gone back-to-back on the pitch.
LQ clinched another DEL title on Tuesday with a win at Rancho Mirage.
Their record sits at 7-1-1 with one league game remaining.
Back-2-Back Blackhawks. LQ boys soccer claims 2nd straight league championship following win tonight. @scottmckee4 @lqathletics @LQBlackhawks @lqprincipal @LaQuintaCA @KESQ @Jesus_G_Reyes pic.twitter.com/dl7GHN8wVv— Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) February 1, 2023
La Quinta will now look to claim another championship when CIF starts next week.