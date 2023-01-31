Back-to-Back Blackhawks: La Quinta boys soccer claims second straight league championship

La Quinta will now look to claim another championship when CIF starts next week.

Their record sits at 7-1-1 with one league game remaining.

LQ clinched another DEL title on Tuesday with a win at Rancho Mirage.

The Blackhawks have gone back-to-back on the pitch.

