2024 BNP Paribas Open highlighted by repeat winners, new tournament records

It was another successful tennis tournament in Indian Wells, which witnessed repeat champions and new tournament records.

Major economic impact from the unofficial 5th major of tennis.



The @BNPPARIBASOPEN generates half a billion dollars of revenue for the Coachella Valley every year with 8,000 full-time jobs created. The middle weekend had 53K fans on Saturday and 55K fans on Sunday. 👀💰@KESQ pic.twitter.com/9pgTctFhnN — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) March 18, 2024

2024 BNP Paribas Open – By The Numbers

On-Court

500 players from 48 different countries competed in the BNP Paribas Open across the 13 different draws (Men’s and Women’s Singles, Doubles, and Qualifying; FILA International Junior Championship Boy’s and Girl’s Singles, Doubles and Qualifying; Mixed Doubles Invitational).

More than $19 million in prize money was awarded throughout the 2024 BNP Paribas Open, the most in the history of the event. The men’s and women’s singles champions will each take home $1.1 million, while each of the winning doubles teams collected $447,300.

Attendance

Total attendance was 493,440, which is a new tournament record. The middle weekend in Tennis Paradise (Friday, March 8-Sunday, March 10) saw 162,758 fans on-site at the event. The most-attended day (40,805) and night sessions (15,483) of the tournament both took place on Saturday, March 9.

Tournament Operations

The Champions Volunteer Foundation, which is the charitable arm of the tournament and oversees the entire volunteer operation at the event, had more than 1,350 participants during this year’s event. That included more than 350 ballpersons, and new committees, including the App Navigators, who helped patrons with digital ticketing and utilizing the new tournament app.

In addition, transportation volunteers made more than 6,500 trips around the area driving players and guests to and from the event and other destinations. Last, the volunteers staffing the silent auction raised more than $50,000, double previous years’ totals, which will be donated to local charities.

During the tournament, more than 3,600 racquets were strung, including 387 on one day, with nearly 30 miles of string in total.

Retail Facts

The 25,000 square foot tournament retail store saw scores of visitors grabbing the latest merchandise from more than 60 different brands across the two weeks, and some of the most popular items were hats and t-shirts, with more than 20,000 of each sold, and towels, with nearly 10,000 sold.

Broadcast

More than 1,000 hours of WTA and ATP Tour match action, across nine courts, was broadcast to 197 territories from Tennis Paradise. This included 110 hours of live coverage from Tennis Channel in the United States.

Two weeks in #TennisParadise with the @KESQ crew. I've really grown to love and appreciate this tournament more and more each year. ✊🏻🎾🏟️



Shoutout @andy_abeyta for a couple awesome shots of my interview with @carlosalcaraz Sunday. @DesertSunSports team does great work. 📸💻🗞️ pic.twitter.com/VRh7J5kZzY — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) March 18, 2024

The 2025 BNP Paribas Open is scheduled for March 3-16 in Indian Wells.