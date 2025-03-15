Honoring Mike Clifford: bringing golf to the valley for the past 39 years

PALM DESERT, Calif (KESQ) The Lakes Country Club honored Mike Clifford, who served as the director of golf for the past 39 years.

Clifford is set to retire later this year.

His biggest achievement in his role at the country club was seeing more than 15 former assistant golf professionals reach the height of Head Golf Professional and receive many prestigious PGA awards.

Clifford also had quite the impact at the junior level, allowing Palm Desert High School to host the annual "Chappy Wheeler Invitational Golf Tournament."