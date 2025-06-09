New Desert Athletic Conference set to debut for 2026-2027 high school sports season

As we previously reported back in April, there will be a new conference for local high school sports, starting in the Fall of 2026.

This 14-team conference will be divided into three sub-leagues per sport based on competitive equity. All teams in the new conference are listed in alphabetical order below.

Banning

Cathedral City

Coachella Valley

Desert Hot Springs

Desert Mirage

Indio

La Quinta

Palm Desert

Palm Springs

Rancho Mirage

Shadow Hills

Twentynine Palms

Xavier Prep

Yucca Valley

Every team for every sport from every school is given a number at the end of the year to determine competitive equity. That number, or ranking, will determine which league the team will be part of for that season.

Sports Director Blake Arthur sat down with PDHS athletic director Estevan Valencia for more on this new conference and what it all means going forward.