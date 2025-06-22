Palm Desert’s Jax Penny falls short in 400m hurdles at Nike Outdoor Nationals

Palm Desert High School's Jax Penny fell short in the 400-meter hurdles on the final day of the Nike Outdoor Nationals at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

The 400-meter hurdles event started at 10:48 AM, and the sophomore competed in the third heat.

Penny finished in last place at 55.88 seconds.

Gabriel John Hamilton, a senior from Ohio, won the event at 54.05 seconds.

Congrats to Penny on such a great season. Penny wasn't the only Aztec to compete at the Nike Outdoor Nationals.

Juniors Nick Dangleis and Oliver Carr competed in the 110-meter hurdles yesterday.

