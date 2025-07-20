Skip to Content
Palm Springs Power walk off Inland Valley Pirates 9-8 to win third straight CPCL championship title

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) Blake Conrad lifted the Palm Springs Power to walk the Inland Valley Pirates 9-8 for their third consecutive CPCL championship title on Sunday at Palm Springs Stadium.

Winning game one on Saturday, July 19th, the Power only needed one to hoist up the CPCL championship trophy.

Hitting a walk-off in the past two championship title games for Palm Springs, Power manager Casey Dill mentioned it doesn't get better than this.

This three-peat is special for the Power not only because they accomplished a historic feat, but this is the first championship win in Palm Springs since 2019.

The Power finishes the year 27-6, and plenty of history was added to the book in this historic season. Not only did the Power earn their 700th win as a franchise, but Manager Casey Dill earned his 600th win as the Power's head coach.

With this win, the Power earned their 11th CPCL championship title as a franchise.

If you want to check out our previous coverage of the Power's championship, you can by clicking the two links below.

Palm Springs Power to play for third straight league championship

Palm Springs Power take game one 3-1 vs Inland Valley Pirates in CPCL Championship

