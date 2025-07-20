Palm Springs Power walk off Inland Valley Pirates 9-8 to win third straight CPCL championship title

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) Blake Conrad lifted the Palm Springs Power to walk the Inland Valley Pirates 9-8 for their third consecutive CPCL championship title on Sunday at Palm Springs Stadium.

Winning game one on Saturday, July 19th, the Power only needed one to hoist up the CPCL championship trophy.

Hitting a walk-off in the past two championship title games for Palm Springs, Power manager Casey Dill mentioned it doesn't get better than this.

I got to catch up with Power Head Coach Casey Dill following the win.@KESQ @BlakeArthur24 @PSPowerBaseball @CaseyDill22… pic.twitter.com/KJp8b5Zuam — Kenji Ito (@KenjiitoKESQ) July 21, 2025

This three-peat is special for the Power not only because they accomplished a historic feat, but this is the first championship win in Palm Springs since 2019.

Just ask Casey Dill@KESQ @BlakeArthur24 @PSPowerBaseball @CaseyDill22 @CoachDiMatteo pic.twitter.com/O4pO9758rC — Kenji Ito (@KenjiitoKESQ) July 21, 2025

The Power finishes the year 27-6, and plenty of history was added to the book in this historic season. Not only did the Power earn their 700th win as a franchise, but Manager Casey Dill earned his 600th win as the Power's head coach.

A season that the Palm Springs Power will remember forever. @KESQ @BlakeArthur24 @PSPowerBaseball @CaseyDill22 @CoachDiMatteo pic.twitter.com/26LixycVrq — Kenji Ito (@KenjiitoKESQ) July 21, 2025

With this win, the Power earned their 11th CPCL championship title as a franchise.

