Local Sports Events

Alex Yang, local teenager battling cancer, back at Loma Linda after failed clinical trial in Philadelphia

KESQ
By
today at 4:18 PM
Published 3:49 PM

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) -- Alex Yang has returned home. Well, sort of. Alex is back at Loma Linda Children's Hospital.

Alex was in Philadelphia for clinical trail after being diagnosed with a rare form of cancer, T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia, also known as T-cell All.

Alex arrived at Loma Linda on Thursday, Oct. 2 after a medical flight from Philadelphia.

On Saturday, Oct. 4 Sports Director Blake Arthur went to visit Alex.

If you would like to support the Yang family in Alex's fight against cancer, there is a GoFundMe page where you can donate.

The family is deeply appreciative for any support during this difficult time.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for the latest on this story.

Blake Arthur

