Alex Yang, local teenager battling cancer, back at Loma Linda after failed clinical trial in Philadelphia

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) -- Alex Yang has returned home. Well, sort of. Alex is back at Loma Linda Children's Hospital.

Alex was in Philadelphia for clinical trail after being diagnosed with a rare form of cancer, T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia, also known as T-cell All.

Alex arrived at Loma Linda on Thursday, Oct. 2 after a medical flight from Philadelphia.

On Saturday, Oct. 4 Sports Director Blake Arthur went to visit Alex.

Stopped by with my son to see Alex Yang this morning. Alex remains in ICU at @LLUChildrens but is doing better today.



For those interested, here's the story link and more information on how to help Alex in his fight against cancer >>> https://t.co/P9n1hltnnT pic.twitter.com/AIb7UIwyEz — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) October 4, 2025

If you would like to support the Yang family in Alex's fight against cancer, there is a GoFundMe page where you can donate.

The family is deeply appreciative for any support during this difficult time.

Rarely do I do this, but rarely have I ever come across someone as special as local teenager Alex Yang. If you'd like to help the Yang family during this difficult time, please do so. They are some of the kindest and strongest people I've ever met. @KESQ https://t.co/3XHuXGyN1q — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) September 24, 2025

