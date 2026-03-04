Skip to Content
Djokovic back in the desert, addresses media ahead of starting play at 2026 BNP Paribas Open

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (KESQ) -- Novak Djokovic is back in the desert, making his 17th appearance at the BNP Paribas Open.

The 24-time grand slam champion is a five-time winner at Indian Wells, tied for the most all time with Roger Federer. Djokovic's last win at this tournament came in 2016.

At 38 years old, with his career is winding down, there are legitimate questions about his future in the sport and whether this could be the last time we see him play at Indian Wells.

Djokovic addressed the media Wednesday ahead of starting tournament play on Friday as he seeks a record sixth tournament title.

Widely regarded as the greatest men's player of all time, Djokovic has won 40 ATP Masters 1000 titles and a total of 101 titles throughout his career.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of the 2026 BNP Paribas Open.

