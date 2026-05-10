Indio High School baseball earns back-to-back DVL titles, gears up for CIF-SS playoffs

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) – The Rajah's continue to dominate in the Desert Valley League this season.

Indio High School baseball finished its regular season with an overall record of 14-10 and league record at 8-1. The Rajah's took their 13th program DVL title this year, with the first one dating back to 1981.

"We played as a team," head coach Alex Chavarria said. "We had a lot of close ballgames. We showed fight the whole time. That's what we do."

Chavarria said their success is a testament to how well this team works together. For him, the league title is even more special as it's his first year coaching the program.

"I'm an Indio High School alum, I never got to win league," Chavarria said. "And then winning league as a coach as my first year is pretty exciting."

Chavarria said he hopes to grow the program by bringing more students onto the team and helping those athlete reach the next level of play, whether that's professional or collegiate. But as he looks to the CIF Southern Section Division 8 playoffs with this team, he is thankful and excited to be in this position.

"It's a blessing," Chavarria said. "I think coming back to my old school coaching these kids, it's a bright future for this program. I think we're we're heading in the right direction."

The Rajah's start round one of the CIF-SS playoffs on Thursday, May 14 against the Rosemead Panthers. The game is set to start at 3:15 p.m. on the road. Make sure to stay with News Channel 3 to follow their progress.