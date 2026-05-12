PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) – Madisyn Smith is a senior beach volleyball player at Palm Desert High School and she is the latest student-athlete of the week.

“She wakes up early. She's been out to practices," beach volleyball coach Chris Braun said. "She hasn't missed a practice this season. She's just been a really good leader in that sense.”

Before going to Palm Desert High School, Smith said she had never played beach volleyball. Now as a senior, she is one of the best athletes on the Aztecs team.

“I transferred during the spring and after winter break, that's when my mom was like, 'Oh, they're doing a beach volleyball thing. You should just give it a try,'" Smith said. "And here I am right now, and it's really fun. I really enjoy it.”

“Madi is one of the fastest people that you'll see run on sand," Braun said. "Madi can run down almost any ball, that comes within the playing area.”

Smith tells me she has loved being a part of the beach volleyball team at Palm Desert, and believes she has grown immensely as a person and an athlete.

“I actually enjoy just, my coach, first of all, he's a really good coach with experience," Smith said. "Secind of all, just the people I play with, they make it extra fun. I came from transferring to now knowing a lot of people and then from this volleyball community.”

When it comes to life away from the sand, Smith a 3.8 GPA, a job outside of school and helps work at her parents restaurant when needed. But, she said her favorite thing to do is spend time with her family.

“Family is important to me. When I'm older, I'll look back and be like, 'Yeah, I was doing it all right.' Just doing that, spending time with everyone," Smith said. "They're my biggest supporters, and I thank them for that because I don't know where I would be without them, to be honest.”

Smith said she is unsure where she will go to college next year or if she will continue to play beach volleyball. But she is sure about her major and her determination to help others in the future.

“I want to become a speech therapist," Smith said. "I'm going to major in early childhood development and then go from there and get my masters. I've always had a passion for kids, just helping them out. I just feel like that's just my calling, which I'm happy I found out.”

The student-athlete of the week segment airs every Tuesday on KESQ News Channel 3.

If you know a senior who is a strong student, standout athlete and an exceptional person, submit a nomination to share@kesq.com.