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Firebirds Farewell: Players address media one final team before offseason

KESQ
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Updated
today at 6:02 PM
Published 5:53 PM

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) -- After a season-ending loss on Wednesday against the Colorado Eagles in the Pacific Division Finals, the Firebirds were back at Acrisure Arena Friday.

The team had exit interviews, gathered their belongings and addressed the media one final time before taking off for the offseason.

Sports Director Blake Arthur was at Acrisure Arena to catch up with many of the players, reflecting on the season.

Training camp for next season will start in September and the fifth year of Firebirds hockey will get underway in October.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of Coachella Valley Firebirds hockey.

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Blake Arthur

Sports Director Blake Arthur joined the KESQ/CBS Local 2 team in August of 2015. Learn more about Blake here.

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