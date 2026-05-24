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CIF-SS Masters: Local track and field stars compete for spot in state championship meet

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Published 6:40 PM

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) – Local track and field athletes spent Saturday afternoon competing in the California Interscholastic Federation Southern Section Masters meet. A meet with a lot on the line, as it determines if athletes get to continue their postseason in the state championship.

Palm Desert High School is the only school in the Coachella Valley to send multiple athletes to the state championship this year.

Jax Penny earned the champion spot in the 300-meter hurdle at the Masters meet. Penny passes the No.1 hurdler in the state to take the title, and he'll now move on to state. Nicholas Dangleis and Jonah Toland also advance to the championship stage. Dangleis took seventh place in the 110-meter hurdle and Toland earned ninth in the high jump at 6'6".

Shadow Hills High School will also be sending an elite athlete to the CIF State Track and Field Championships in Malia Strange.

Strange is the first Shadow Hills athlete ever to bring home a Masters champion title. She earned the medal with a 39'4.25 triple jump.

The CIF State Track and Field Championships is set for May 29-30 at Veterans Memorial Stadium at Buchanan High School in Clovis. Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of their progress.

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Kendall Flynn

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