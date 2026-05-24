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CIF-SS Playoffs: Cathedral City Lady Lions fall in Division VII semi final 6-0

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Published 11:03 PM

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) – The Cathedral City High School softball team was fighting for a CIF Southern Section championship title this season, after falling in the finals the past two years. However, this season was cut short in the Division VII semi final with a 6-0 loss against Edgewood.

The Lady Lions went 16-6 overall this season, taking the Sun Valley League title with a 10-2 record. Their head coach Israel Diaz said earlier in the season that he felt it was his teams year to go all the way to the final, as they had set the bar high with prior-season success.

While it's a devastating loss and end to the season, it's another great playoff run for the Lady Lions, nearly making the championship game for the third year in a row.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coverage on Cathedral City High School softball.

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Kendall Flynn

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