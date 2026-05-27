Desert Elite Mavericks “Renegades” team takes D2 Summit title in Orlando

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) -- "Going into this season we knew that we wanted it more than ever," said Addison Grey, member of Desert Elite Mavericks "Renegades" team.

"We brought three of our four elite teams and they all placed in the top five in the nation with our Renegades taking the top honors, beating 40 teams in their division," said Amy Grey, Desert Elite Mavericks CEO and program director.

It's time to hang another banner for Desert Elite Mavericks after their Renegades team, made up of 12-19 year olds, recently won the prestigious nationwide D2 Summit championship in Orlando.

This was a powerhouse team of 11 Mavericks, most of them long time Mavericks, scoring our highest scores ever in the gym, 98.73 and 98.66, was a huge accomplishment," said Amy Grey.

So much so, the victory wasn't complete without a special treat.

"We went to McDonald's after, so we all met up as a team after we all showered and got ready and we went down the street still in Disney property and we went to McDonald's and we ate McFlurries together," said Addison Grey.

The cherry on top of it all? The bond this team will have forever, a special group of girls who credit their chemistry for capping off their year as champions.

"This is the first time I can say in like all 15 years of me cheering that I felt closest to and it felt like we were all sisters. And so it was just nice to finally go in and enjoy," said Addison Grey.

A fourth D2 Summit championship is worth celebrating, but it's quickly back to work, always chasing more success.

"Our season restarts on June 1, and we go at it again," said Amy Grey.

And one last thing, because it wouldn't be a cheerleading story without a motivational mantra.

"You can always win if you try hard enough," said Addison Grey.

For more information about Desert Elite Mavericks, click HERE.