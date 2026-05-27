Palm Springs Power set to start 22nd season, seeking fourth straight title

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) – Palm Springs Power baseball is back starting Friday, May 29 for it's 22nd season in the California Premier Collegiate League.

This year comes with a fresh roster of top collegiate athletes, and high expectations as the Power have three consecutive CPCL titles. Manager Casey Dill said his expectations are also high, knowing what this franchise is capable of, but he's making sure his athletes aren't too focused on the future.

"Sounds cliche, but we literally just I got to take it one day at a time," Dill said. "If we get too far ahead of ourselves or think too far ahead or not focus on what's right in front of us, it's easy to lose focus on what you need to accomplish.”

Dill and Andrew Starke, the President of Palm Springs Power, have been recruiting and planning for this season since the end of last years championship win. But they're not only recruiting players who can help them reach a winning season.

"I'm hoping fans get to see some future professional ball players," Starke said. "Our manager, Casey Dill and myself, have made a strong effort to recruit some players that we think can turn professional, not just in the future, but even throughout the course of this season. And then, we've got enough, quality ball players around to finish off the job at the end of the season.”

Dill said many of the athletes joining the roster this year are wrapping up the Division I regionals or the Junior College World Series. But, there's also some exciting local talent being added to the bullpen.

"Friday night will be Javier Vasquez. He was conference pitcher of the year for College of the Desert this year [and] a La Quinta High School graduate," Dill said. "So, not only are we capable of recruiting the best baseball players from anywhere in America, but we're getting the best players from this valley, too.”

Opening Night first pitch is set for 6:30 p.m., with Palm Springs Stadium gates opening at 5 p.m. The night will cap off with a post-game fireworks show at approximately 9:30 p.m.

The start of the season doesn't end there, it will be an Opening weekend with a "three-day celebration of baseball and community." Saturday, May 30 will host Little League Night and Sunday May 31, will be a unique summer event of Heroes on the Diamond Charity Exhibition.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of Palm Springs Power baseball.