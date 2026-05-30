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COD baseball star Brandon Leon named Junior College All-American

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today at 5:13 PM
Published 5:11 PM

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) – Brandon Leon is a sophomore center-fielder at College of the Desert, and he was named a Junior College All-American.

Athlete selected for the All-American honors are top-tier student-athlete being recognized for outstanding athletic achievements in a two-year collegiate program. Leon fits this description perfectly with his past season at COD.

In 39 games for the Roadrunners, Leon has a .458 batting average with five home runs and 49 RBI's. He also stole 33 bases and anchored the outfield defensively.

He was named the Inland Empire Athletic Conference Baseball MVP and the IEAC Defensive Player of the Year. Also a La Quinta High School alum, Leon is making waves as a Roadrunner.

Stay with News Channel 3 for more on COD athletics and top local athletes.

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Kendall Flynn

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