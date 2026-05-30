Palm Springs Power to host Heroes on the Diamond Charity Exhibition on Sunday

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) – While the Palm Springs Power look to develop collegiate athletes over the summer through their 34-game schedule, they also work to make a difference in the community.

On Sunday, the Power will be hosting their first annual "Heroes on the Diamond Charity Exhibition" game. Power athletes will team up with members from the Palm Springs Police and Fire Departments for a day of fun and raising money.

"It'll be a lot of fun," Palm Springs Power President, Andrew Starke, said. "People get to come out and see their heroes there, who to patrol the streets of Palm Springs, and the future stars of tomorrow with power players intertwined [and] playing with them."

Proceeds from the game will go toward the Palm Springs Police Officers Association and the Palm Springs Fire Foundation. Starke said it's a night to honor the men and women who serve their community and something locals don't want to miss.

"Being able to, put something together that puts something into their memorial fund, it's something that I've always enjoyed doing," Starke said. "And it's something that's really important to our community."

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of the Palm Springs Power throughout the California Premier Collegiate League season.