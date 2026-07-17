Skip to Content
Local Sports Events

Tri-Valley Little League softball all-stars win Southern California State Championship

By
New
Published 9:02 PM

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) – The Tri-Valley Little League softball all-stars have taken the Southern California State Tournament championship title in Hemet.

The team, based in Yucca Valley, advanced to the state tournament after winning the District 58 championship. After competing in the senior league bracket, Tri-Valley defeated Fontana Elks on Thursday 11-7.

Their state title, earned them a spot on the next big stage, and made history for the program. The all-stars will now be heading to Missoula, Montana for the regional tournament.

Now the Tri-Valley team and their families are reaching out to the community for help with expenses. They say the travel and lodging costs are a challenge for many of the families. They are asking for support through a GoFundMe page. You can find it by clicking HERE.

The Senior League Softball West Region Tournament starts July 23. Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coverage.

Article Topic Follows: Local Sports Events

Jump to comments ↓

Kendall Flynn

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.