today at 11:52 AM
Published 11:47 AM

Coachella Valley native Desirae Krawczyk wins US Open mixed doubles title

Desirae Krawczyk, a Palm Desert High School graduate, won the mixed doubles title at the US Open on Saturday.

Krawczyk and Great Britain's Joe Salisbury defeated the team of Giuliana Olmos of Mexico and Marcelo Arevalo of El Salvador Saturday afternoon to claim their first US Open mixed doubles title.

Jesus Reyes

