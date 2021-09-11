Coachella Valley native Desirae Krawczyk wins US Open mixed doubles title
Desirae Krawczyk, a Palm Desert High School graduate, won the mixed doubles title at the US Open on Saturday.
🙌 MIXED DOUBLES CHAMPS 🙌@desiraekrawczyk | @joesalisbury92 pic.twitter.com/kmTOrFDu8K— US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 11, 2021
Lift it high 🏆🔝@desiraekrawczyk | @joesalisbury92 pic.twitter.com/9Ye5GBgw88— US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 11, 2021
Krawczyk and Great Britain's Joe Salisbury defeated the team of Giuliana Olmos of Mexico and Marcelo Arevalo of El Salvador Saturday afternoon to claim their first US Open mixed doubles title.
What a year for the @pdhsofficial @pdhsalumni standout @desiraekrawczyk! Finishes with 3 grand slam titles - all of them in mixed doubles with her partner Joe Show Salisbury! Let’s go! @KESQ @baileyarredondo https://t.co/cnyuFTUEKh— Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) September 11, 2021
