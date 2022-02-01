Tony Hawk stops by La Quinta to preview new skatepark

Legendary skateboarder Tony Hawk traveled to La Quinta on Monday to preview the new "X Park."

The "X Park" is a state-of-the-art skatepark located on the corner of Dune Palms Road and Westward Ho Drive, right across the street from La Quinta High School.

The park is set to open in mid-March, however, it was given a test run on Monday by several professional skateboarders, including Hawk, Lizzie Armanto, and Eddie Elguera, who is also a pastor in Palm Springs.

Hawk came away very impressed with the whole park.

"It's really first class, it's one of the best parks built," Hawk said.

Hawk took to social media to show off how the park looks when on a board.

X Park was designed and constructed by Los Angeles-based Spohn Ranch Skateparks which has built skateparks across the world over the past 30 years. The project cost $4.64 million and was originally set to open in 2020, however, after several delays it appears just about ready to open up to the public.

The park features a concrete pump track, a modern street course with a variety of stairs, rails and ledges and three distinct bowls that cover the full spectrum of skill levels.

A distinct feature of this park is Spohn Ranch's unique twist on the classic “combination bowl” shape.

"Designed in collaboration with professional skateboarder Eddie Elguera, the “Desert Combi” maintains the essence of what makes the combi such a fun shape but tweaks the dimensions a bit to open up new lines and opportunities," reads an announcement by the company.

For those a little intimidated by 10’ deep terrain, the X Park also features a beginner-friendly kidney bowl and a flow bowl with a mini-ramp section.

To learn more about the park, visit: https://www.spohnranch.com/

