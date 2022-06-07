Skip to Content
Palm Desert alumni playing in NCAA Division II World Series

A former Palm Desert High School baseball player is enjoying success at the NCAA Division II World Series currently underway in Cary, North Carolina. 

Izaya Alvarez, a senior at Point Loma Nazarene University in San Diego, is playing for the World Series title. 

The Sea Lions are the first team to collect two wins at the national championships. In fact, every batter in the line-up, including outfielder Alvarez, had a hit today in the second round game against Southern Arkansas, the three seed

They play again on Thursday. 

Alvarez graduated from Palm Desert High School in 2017 and has plans to play for the Palm Springs Power this summer. 

It's been a good couple of weeks for Palm Desert baseball alumni. 2012 grad Brian Serven made his MLB debut with the Colorado Rockies.

Serven has had a great month since his debut, hitting three home runs and 21 hits in 33 at-bats.

