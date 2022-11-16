MLS teams return to Indio for 2nd annual Coachella Valley Invitational

Multiple MLS teams will meet at the Empire Polo Grounds in Indio for AEG's 2nd annual Coachella Valley Invitational.

12 MLS teams will come down to Indio including LA Galaxy, Charlotte FC, D.C. United, LAFC, Minnesota United FC, New York City FC, New York Red Bulls, Portland Timbers, San Jose Earthquakes, St. Louis City SC, Toronto FC and Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

The 2023 Coachella Valley Invitational, taking place from Jan. 29 – Feb. 18, and this year it will be open to fans. For access to an exclusive presale and additional ticketing information, fans are encouraged to sign up at CoachellaValleyInvitational.com.

Additional details about the event, including the match schedule and ticket on-sale information for the Coachella Valley Invitational, will be announced in the coming weeks.

The fields at Empire Polo Club are operated by Goldenvoice, the Los Angeles-based concert promoter and live event company owned by AEG Presents. With more than 250 acres of lush gardens and pristine polo fields, Empire Polo Club is one of the finest facilities for outdoor sporting events, in addition to hosting the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and Stagecoach Festival.

“The LA Galaxy are excited to train and compete in the 2023 Coachella Valley Invitational,” said LA Galaxy Head Coach Greg Vanney. “It is important for our team to play quality opposition in preparation for 2023 MLS season. We are looking forward to returning to this great event for a second consecutive year and welcoming our fans at Empire Polo Club for the first time.”

The Galaxy will also host a Youth Development Camp at the 2023 Coachella Valley Invitational from Feb.10-12 curated for players ages 6-14 of beginner and intermediate levels. The camp will challenge the player’s skills in an exciting environment while also providing an exclusive experience throughout the weekend. Additional information about the youth camp can be found here.

The LA Galaxy will open their 2023 MLS regular season campaign by playing host to intercity rival LAFC in a historic clash at Rose Bowl Stadium on Saturday, Feb. 25, in a match presented by Yaamava’ Resort & Casino at San Manuel. Tickets to the LA Galaxy vs. LAFC match at Rose Bowl Stadium on Saturday, Feb. 25 are on sale now at www.lagalaxy.com/rosebowl2023.