Valley native Timothy Bradley Jr. inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame

Local boxing legend Timothy Bradley Jr. is now in the International Boxing Hall of Fame.

Bradley was inducted as one of the headliners for the 2023 class on Sunday. The Coachella Valley native is a five-time world champion in two divisions.

But perhaps the biggest moment of his career was his victory over the legendary Manny Pacquiao in 2012. The upset victory led to a trilogy of fights.

During his acceptance speech, Bradley thanked many who were a part of his life including family, friends, coaches, and god. He even recalled a time in his life when he was dealing with financial issues...

"I knew something was up. And she said, 'We only have 11 dollars in our bank account. I spent 300 dollars to get here. You must win. You got to win.' I told her I looked at her and said I'm going to win. And that day, I vowed that my family would never be broke again."

Bradley retired in 2016 with a record of 33 wins, two losses, and one draw. His only two losses came at the hands of Pacquiao.

Bradley has been a boxing analyst for ESPN since 2016.

Bradley also owns Haus of Poké with his wife, Monica. They opened their first restaurant in 2017.