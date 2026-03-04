Gulf-California Broadcast to televise 10 SD Padres games on local stations this season

Palm Springs, Calif. (KESQ) – The Gulf-California Broadcast Company, owners of KESQ News Channel 3, KDFX FOX 11, KPSP CBS Local 2, KCWQ CW 5, KUNA Telemundo 15, and La Poderosa 96.7 radio, has reached an agreement to broadcast 10 San Diego Padres baseball games on their local TV stations during the 2026 regular season.

The ten games will air April 11, 2026, through September 5, 2026, on KESQ News Channel 3, KPSP CBS Local 2, or KCWQ CW5, depending on other network programming during game days.

“We’re excited to bring live San Diego Padres games to our television stations again this upcoming baseball season,” said Jerry Upham, Gulf-California Broadcast Company's General Manager. “This is a unique opportunity to share great live games with our local viewers, including big matchups against the LA Dodgers, New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays, among others. Gulf-California Broadcasting is proud to be the over-the-air broadcast home for the Padres here in the Coachella Valley.”

2026 Gulf-California Broadcast Company Televised Game Schedule: