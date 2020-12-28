Manchester City’s ‘compromised’ Covid-19 security bubble forces postponement of game at Everton

National Sports

An uptick in positive Covid-19 cases at Manchester City has forced the postponement of the club’s English Premier League game at Everton on Monday.

“After the latest round of Covid-19 testing, the club returned a number of positive cases, in addition to the four already reported on Christmas Day,” said City in a statement on their website.

“With the security of the bubble compromised, there posed a risk that the virus could spread further amongst the squad, the staff and potentially beyond.

“Based on strong medical advice the Premier League, in consultation with both clubs, have decided to postpone the fixture.”

On Christmas Day, City confirmed that forward Gabriel Jesus and defender Kyle Walker, as well as two members of staff had tested positive for Covid-19.

Monday’s game had been slated to kickoff at 8 p.m. local time at Goodison Park in Liverpool.

An alternative date and kickoff time has yet to be decided, according to Everton.

The Premier League says further testing will be conducted on Tuesday.