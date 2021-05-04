Indian Premier League indefinitely suspended due to Covid-19 crisis

National Sports

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has been indefinitely suspended as a result of the ongoing Covid-19 crisis in India.

In a statement on Tuesday, tournament organizers said that “while we have tried to bring in some positivity and cheer, however, it is imperative that the tournament is now suspended and everyone goes back to their families and loved ones in these trying times.”

It is unclear when and where the cricket tournament will resume.

The number of coronavirus cases in India has crossed 20 million, as the country reported 357,229 cases on Tuesday, according to figures released by the health ministry.

