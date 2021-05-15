Robert Lewandowski scores 40th Bundesliga goal of the season to equal Gerd Müller’s record

National Sports

Robert Lewandowski equaled the Bundesliga record of 40 goals in a season during Bayern Munich’s 2-2 draw against SC Freiburg.

His first-half penalty drew him level with Gerd Müller’s tally set in the 1971/72 season, and the striker paid tribute to Müller by revealing a shirt that read “4EVER GERD” as he celebrated the goal.

Bayern wrapped up a ninth consecutive league title last week and is now 11 points clear at the top of the table.

“I’m so unbelievably proud to make history for FC Bayern, and to play a part in creating the stories that fans will tell their children — following in the footsteps of legends like Gerd Müller,” Lewandowski wrote on Twitter after the match.

He reached the 40-goal landmark when he converted a penalty after Thomas Müller was fouled at a corner — a goal that also saw Bayern become the first side to score in 34 consecutive away games in the Bundesliga.

The away side’s lead was short-lived, however, as Manuel Gulde equalized three minutes later when he headed in from a corner.

Serge Gnabry had a goal ruled out for offside at the start of the second half, but Leroy Sane restored Bayern’s lead shortly afterward when he converted Müller’s cross.

Bayern looked to be on course for victory, but Christian Günter’s goal 10 minutes from full-time leveled the scores.

Lewandowski had several second-half chances to score a record-breaking 41st league goal of the season, but was denied by goalkeeper Mark Flekken. He could still beat Müller’s record next week when Bayern faces Augsburg in its final game of the season on May 22.