Robert Lewandowski breaks 49-year goal-scoring record with 41st goal of the season

He would’ve liked to have done it earlier in the day, but eventually, Robert Lewandowski was a history maker.

In the final minute of Bayern Munich’s 5-2 victory over Augsburg on Saturday, the Polish striker collected the rebound of Leroy Sane’s shot to tap home his 41st goal of the season.

In doing so, he broke the Bundesliga record of 40 goals in a season previously held by Gerd Müller which had stood since the 1971-72 season.

He had previously tied Müller’s 49-year record last weekend, revealing a shirt afterward paying tribute to Müller which read “4EVER GERD.”

“Never stop dreaming,” Lewandowski wrote on Twitter afterward.

And he could’ve celebrated breaking the record much earlier in the victory, missing more than a dozen good chances while his teammates were clinical.

The record looked to be falling through his fingers until Sane’s shot could only be parried by goalkeeper Rafal Gikiewicz. Lewandowski collected the ball, rounded Gikiewicz before finishing into an empty net.

The striker ripped off his shirt in celebration and was mobbed by his teammates to celebrate the momentous occasion.

The final whistle went shortly afterward, with Lewandowski looking almost in disbelief that he’d managed to surpass Müller.

Lewandowski’s prolific season has helped Bayern to its ninth consecutive league title.

He is second on the all-time scorers’ list in the Bundesliga, with 277 goals now, behind only Müller’s 365.

Last season, he scored 34 league goals, the closest anyone had come to catching Müller since Dieter Müller hit the same tally in 1977.

Due to missing five games this season, his goal-scoring rate stood at a clinical 41 goals in 29 goals.

Seems fitting that Bayern Munich used the hashtag #LewanGO41ski to describe the striker in the aftermath.