Henrik Stenson snaps club in calmest manner you’ll see during PGA Championship

We’ve all been there: You think you’ve picked out the best club for the shot, you think you’ve judged the conditions perfectly and you prepare like you would any other shot.

But then, the ball just doesn’t go where you wanted it to.

The rage, frustration and anger that flows through you is almost bursting out, with the nearest inanimate object often becoming the focus of that ire.

Unfortunately for the golf club, that is usually the unfortunate party, just as Henrik Stenson showed at the PGA Championship on Sunday.

The Swedish golfer, who is enduring a frustrating few days at the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island in South Carolina, was playing his approach shot on the par-4 15th hole in his final round when he experienced that feeling of frustration average golfers feel so often.

Aiming for the green, Stenson’s shot plugged in the sand to the left of the hole.

In reaction, the 2016 Open winner took his anger out on one of his irons, snapping the club clean in half.

The show of strength was accompanied without so much as a flicker of emotion across his face, much to the amazement of the commentators.

“Oh my word, look at that,” Sky Sports commentator and former professional Wayne Riley said.

After finishing eight-over for the major and a long way off the lead, it is perhaps understandable Stenson was so frustrated.