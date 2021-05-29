Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna arrested on domestic violence charges, police say

National Sports

Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna was arrested Saturday after police in an Atlanta suburb responded to a report of an assault and saw him grabbing a woman by the neck and throwing her against a wall.

According to a press release from the Sandy Springs Police Department, officers responding to a call regarding an assault in progress entered a residence and witnessed Ozuna assaulting the woman.

“Preliminary investigation has revealed this incident to be domestic related between the suspect and his wife, both residents of the … home,” the release said.

Ozuna, 30, also struck the woman with his arm, which had a cast on it, the release said. He was taken into custody “without further incident,” the release said, and booked into the Fulton County Jail. He is being charged with aggravated assault by strangulation and battery under the Domestic Violence Act, police said.

The woman had visible injuries, but was not taken to the hospital, SSPD said in the release.

CNN has reached out to Ozuna’s representation for comment.

The Atlanta Braves said in a statement Saturday evening that the team learned of Ozuna’s arrest “and immediately informed the Commissioner’s Office.”

“The Braves fully support Major League Baseball’s policy on domestic violence which stresses to the fullest that our society cannot and will not tolerate domestic violence in any form. Until the investigation is completed, we will have no further comment and all inquiries into the matter should be referred to the Office of the Commissioner.”

A source with knowledge of the situation told CNN that the MLB is aware of Ozuna’s arrest and that its Department of Investigations is beginning a review of the matter in accordance with the joint policy against domestic violence that MLB and the Major League Baseball Players Association have in place.

Ozuna was placed on the 10-day injured list earlier this week after fracturing two fingers on his left hand during ​Tuesday night’s game against the Boston Red Sox.