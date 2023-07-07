First look at Brad Pitt’s F1 movie and car as filming gets underway at Silverstone

By Amy Woodyatt, CNN

(CNN) — Apple Original Films has unveiled details of Oscar winner Brad Pitt’s eagerly awaited Formula 1 feature film, as crews begin filming scenes with the actor at Silverstone, where Sunday’s British Grand Prix is being staged.

The movie is being made in collaboration with F1, and stars Pitt as a former driver returning to the sport with fictional team APXGP, alongside “Snowfall” actor Damson Idris as his teammate.

And what better place to film such a feature than Silverstone, famously the first circuit to ever host an F1 race in 1950. The fictional team will even have its own pit-stop at the track, and filming is due to take place amid this weekend’s British Grand Prix.

The Hollywood A-lister spent time at the race track in Towcester, Northamptonshire, on Thursday, and is expected to “race” an adapted Formula Two car prepared by Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes team, the UK’s PA Media reported.

While Pitt will be alone on the track for the filming, it is believed that computer generated imagery will be used to make it appear as if he is competing in this season’s grid, according to the news agency.

The film’s star-studded credits don’t end with Pitt: Directed by Joseph Kosinski, of “Top Gun: Maverick”, it is produced by Jerry Bruckheimer and Chad Oman. Dawn Apollo Films, launched by seven-time F1 champion Hamilton last year, is also involved.

“It’s massively exciting to see it all coming together,” Hamilton said at a press conference Thursday. “To know that we’re [filming] this weekend … There’s nerves, naturally, because it’s something we’ve been working on for so long.

Hamilton added that viewers can expect to feel immersed in the fast-paced sport, akin to how viewers would have experienced the latest “Top Gun,” which released last year.

“Joe is an incredible director … You already saw what he’s done with fighter jets, what he did with ‘Maverick,’ so if you just think about what he’s done with that in terms of the dogfights we saw on those jets, which was pretty epic.

“There’s so many people around the world that are so excited about this sport, wanting to learn more. The fact that we’ll have all the original characters that are actually on the grid, and then Brad, is pretty cool!” Hamilton added.

F1 released images of the fictional team’s black and gold car and livery this week, while Hamilton confirmed he had already taken a spin on a race track with Pitt.

“For someone that hasn’t raced, he’s definitely already got a keen eye. He loves watching MotoGP, so he’s always been a racing enthusiast. He already had a knack for the lines and he was fully, fully on it, which was good to see,” Hamilton added.

This isn’t the first time Pitt has starred in a movie about sports. He notably played the role of baseball team Oakland As’ general manager Billy Beane in the 2011 film “Moneyball.”

