Allisen Corpuz wins the US Women’s Open and clinches her first LPGA title

(CNN) — American golfer Allisen Corpuz won the US Women’s Open on Sunday, securing her first LPGA title at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California.

The 25-year-old Hawaii native shot 3-under par in the final round to become the first American to win the major since Brittany Lang in 2016.

The second-year LPGA player was a shot back of the lead to start the day but back-to-back birdies on the 14th and 15th holes got her to 10-under par. Corpuz would go on to bogey the 17th hole before parring on the 18th to bring home the title.

The major had a record purse of $11 million. With her victory, Corpuz won $2 million.

Corpuz called the win “unreal” when asked to describe the moment.

“This week has felt like a dream come true and it’s been really awesome to be out at Pebble (Beach) this week,” Corpuz told the NBC Sports broadcast.

Corpuz finished three shots in front of British player Charley Hull and South Korean player Jiyai Shin while American Bailey Tardy and Japanese Nasa Hataoka finished the tournament at 3-under par and tied for fourth on the leaderboard.

Rose Zhang, who was making just her third career LPGA start, shot a 72 for the second straight day to finish the weekend at 1-over par and tied for ninth. The 20-year-old American has a win and two top-10 finishes in her first three career events.

Corpuz joins Michelle Wie West to become the second woman to win a major from Hawaii. Wie West retired from professional golf following Friday’s second round.

Former President Barack Obama gave his congratulations to Corpuz on Twitter following her maiden victory.

“You make us all proud — and look forward to a round at Kapolei!,” Obama added.

