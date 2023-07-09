Wimbledon umpire asks spectators not to uncork champagne bottles during serves

By George Ramsay, CNN

(CNN) — One umpire at Wimbledon had a polite reminder for spectators on Sunday: please don’t uncork champagne bottles while players are serving.

This was after a fan interrupted the third-round match between Russians Anastasia Potapova and Mirra Andreeva by popping open a bottle of bubbly, disturbing the otherwise tranquil atmosphere on Court 3.

Potapova, who was preparing to serve when umpire John Blom made the announcement to a ripple of laughter and applause, smiled and nodded in agreement.

Unfortunately for the 22nd seed, she had few smiles come the end of the contest. The 16-year-old Andreeva went on to win 6-2 7-5, reaching the fourth round of a grand slam for the first time in her young career.

Playing in just her second grand slam after her debut at the French Open earlier this year, she will next face American Madison Keys for a place in the final eight.

