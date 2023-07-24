Alexandra Popp scores twice as Germany trounces Morocco 6-0 as African team makes Women’s World Cup history

By Ben Morse, CNN

(CNN) — Alexandra Popp scored twice as Germany dominated Morocco 6-0 at the Women’s World Cup on Monday in what is the biggest scoreline of the tournament so far.

Popp, 32, headed home twice in the opening half to steer her country to an important three points in Group H ahead of Colombia and South Korea who play tomorrow.

Within seconds of the restart after halftime, Klara Bühl scored Germany’s third as the European side pounced upon some sloppy mistakes from the African World Cup debutant and Hanane Aït El Haj inadvertently turned the ball into her own net just minutes later.

Another own goal, this time from Yasmin Mrabet in the 79th minute, made it 5-0, and Lea Schüller’s late strike capped off a successful evening for Germany.

Despite the result, it was a momentous day for Morocco who made history by becoming the first Arab team to compete in the tournament. Although she didn’t come off the bench, Atlas Lioness defender Nouhaila Benzina is set to become first the player to ever wear a hijab at the tournament when she does make it onto the field.

The European finalist began its campaign in ferocious fashion, pouncing upon a Moroccan mistake to win possession back high up the pitch early on to allow Kathrin Hendrich to provide an inch-perfect cross for Popp to head home and give Germany a lead in the 11th minute.

It was Popp’s 63rd goal for her country as she and her teammates made the made the perfect start to banishing any lingering demons from losing to England in the Euro 2022 final.

Germany looked to have doubled the lead soon after, but Sara Däbritz’s deft chip was deemed to be offside – with replays showing it was the correct decision.

It did eventually break through again though, once again coming from the head of Popp.

Just minutes before halftime, Popp used her height and power to force her way past Morocco defenders from a corner to get her second of the game and put Germany firmly in control.

Although the scoreline suggested Germany was easing to a result, it was anything but simple with Morocco looking threatening on the counterattack with plenty of energy and endeavor.

However, the result looked certain within 23 seconds of the start of the second half. A wayward pass was immediately capitalized on by Germany and after the ball had cannoned off the post, Bühl was able to power home her team’s third goal.

Despite the result looking out of their grasp, Moroccan players didn’t appear to lose hope with Anissa Lahmari curling home what looked like a glorious goal, only for it to be ruled out for offside.

Unfortunately for Morocco, the goals didn’t stop for the two-time World Cup winner with Aït El Haj unintentionally turning into her own net.

As the game opened up with Morocco – looking to channel the success of its male counterpart at the 2022 World Cup as it reached the semifinals in Qatar – searching for its first ever goal at the tournament, space opened up for Germany and chances began to flow.

Mrabet’s late own goal from a scramble off a corner – Morocco goalkeeper Khadija Er-Rmichi had punched the ball off her head into the back of the net – kept up the scoring and Schüller’s low strike wrapped up an emphatic victory for the Germans.

In total, it was a strong display for Germany and show why it has been earmarked as one of the favorites to make a deep run in the competition.

Brazil takes on Panama at 7 a.m. ET.

Brazil vs. Panama

The build-up to this game has revolved around the magical Marta.

Only former Brazil legend Formiga, who has played in seven, has starred in more Women’s World Cups than Brazil’s talismanic No. 10.

Marta will also be looking to become the first player to score in six different World Cup tournaments. Alongside Marta, Cristiano Ronaldo and Christine Sinclair have also scored in five World Cups – Sinclair missing the opportunity to score in her sixth during Canada’s opener.

If Marta were to add to her record tally of World Cup goals, she would also become the oldest player to score in the competition.

“We want to win this trophy – particularly for Marta,” Brazil’s Kerolin told reporters. “She deserves it, because of everything she’s done in the game and because of the person she is. It’s hard to put into words the kind of person she is.”

Panama has won just one of its last five games coming into the World Cup. In a group with France, Brazil and Jamaica, first-timer Panama will have its work cut out to record a first World Cup victory.

