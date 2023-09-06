Brazilian soccer player Antony dropped from national team over domestic assault allegations

By Homero De la Fuente, CNN

(CNN) — Brazil forward Antony was dropped from the national team on Monday following allegations of abuse by a former girlfriend, according to the Brazilian football confederation (CBF).

The Manchester United player is being investigated by the Sao Paulo Police and the Greater Manchester Police for domestic violence against his former partner Gabriela Cavallin, Brazilian news outlet UOL reported.

“Due to the facts that became public this Monday involving Manchester United striker Antony, and which need to be investigated, and in order to safeguard the alleged victim, the player, the Brazilian National Team and the CBF, the organization informs that the athlete is withdrawn from the Brazilian National Team,” the CBF said in a statement.

According to UOL, Cavallin alleges that among other things, the 23-year-old Antony threatened to throw her out of a vehicle while driving at a high speed.

She also says he allegedly headbutted her, which left her with a cut on her head, and at a later date punched her in the chest causing damage to her breast implant, which required corrective surgery.

The last allegation in UOL’s report claims that Antony attempted to hit her in the face with a glass bowl, resulting in cuts on her fingers as she defended herself.

In a statement posted on social media, the Brazilian forward denied the allegations. He acknowledged that his relationship with Cavallin was “tumultuous” but insisted that the “accusations are false.”

“Out of respect for my fans, friends, and family I feel obligated to speak publicly about the false accusations I have been a victim of,” Antony said in a post on his Instagram stories. “From the beginning I have handled this issue seriously and with respect, providing the due clarifications to the police authority.

“The police inquest is under cover of justice, and therefore I cannot make its content public. However, I can say with confidence that the accusations are false and that the evidence already produced, and more to be produced, show that I am innocent of the accusations made.

“My relationship with Ms. Gabriela was tumultuous, with verbal offenses from both sides, but I never practiced any physical aggression. Every time, whether in testimony or in an interview, she presents a different version of the accusations.

“Thus, I come to deny the accusations made and inform that I remain at the full disposal of the Brazilian authorities to clarify what is needed. I trust the ongoing police investigations will reveal the truth about my innocence.”

Manchester United issued a statement on its player on Wednesday.

“Manchester United acknowledges the allegations made against Antony and notes that the Police are conducting enquiries,” the statement read.

“Pending further information, the club will be making no further comments.

“As a club, we are taking this matter seriously, with consideration of the impact of these allegations and subsequent reporting will have on survivors of abuse.”

Greater Manchester Police and representation for Antony and Cavallin did not immediately respond to requests for comment when contacted by CNN.

Antony will miss Brazil’s World Cup qualifying games against Bolivia and Peru as a result of being dropped from the national team. In his career, Antony has made 16 appearances for the national team, scoring two goals.

