Arda Güler: Teenage sensation scores wonder goal to help Turkey beat Georgia at Euro 2024

By Ben Church, CNN

(CNN) — Teenage soccer sensation Arda Güler, 19, produced a moment of magic to help Turkey beat Georgia 3-1 in an entertaining Group F game at Euro 2024 on Tuesday.

With the scores level at 1-1 in the second half, the Real Madrid star picked the ball up from approximately 25 yards before curling a beautiful effort into the top corner of the net.

The 65th-minute strike sparked frenzied scenes inside the Signal Iduna Park, with thousands of Turkey fans celebrating arguably the goal of the tournament so far.

It was a devastating blow for Georgia, though, which is making its debut at a major soccer tournament. Despite being the lowest ranked team at Euro 2024, its players can count themselves unlucky having pushed Turkey all the way in its opening group stage match.

A brilliant volley from Mert Müldür had given Turkey a 25th-minute lead, but Georgia equalized soon after when Georges Mikautadze’s shot squirmed into the net.

Georgia came excruciatingly close to snatching a dramatic late equalizer, before Kerem Aktürkoğlu made it 3-1 in the final seconds, putting the ball into an empty net after Georgian goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili had gone forward for a corner.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.