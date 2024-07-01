Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone breaks 400-meter hurdles world record for fifth time

By George Ramsay, CNN

(CNN) — Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone broke the 400-meter hurdles world record for the fifth time on Sunday, clocking 50.65 seconds at the US Olympic Trials.

The 24-year-old took 0.03 seconds off her previous record, which was also set at Eugene’s Hayward Field two years ago, and in the process earned a spot on the US team for the Paris Olympics.

Running in lane five, McLaughlin-Levrone was leading the race by the 250-meter mark and had opened up a huge lead as she raced down the home straight.

She finished almost two seconds ahead of Anna Cockrell in second place, with a look of disbelief on her face as she crossed the line and caught her breath.

“Honestly, I wasn’t expecting that time,” McLaughlin-Levrone later told reporters, adding: “Knowing that there is more there and there is more to fix just is a confidence booster heading into Paris.”

Despite only racing the 400m hurdles once this year prior to the US trials, McLaughlin-Levrone cruised through her heats heading into Sunday’s final.

She will go to the Paris Olympics as one of the stars of the US team and a strong favorite to defend her title from three years ago, with Dutch athlete Femke Bol likely to provide the strongest competition.

Cockrell and Jasmine Jones completed the podium at the US Trials with personal-best times of 52.64 and 52.77 to qualify for the Paris Games.

“I would love to dip under 50 at some point,” said McLaughlin-Levrone. “I don’t know if that’s this year or if that’s next year. Just always chipping away, seeing what’s possible and continuing to improve the race.

“There are so many different ways to run it and I feel like every time I’m on the track, I’m figuring out what’s the best way.”

McLaughlin-Levrone now owns seven of the 10 fastest times in history over the 400m hurdles, while four of her five world records have been set at Hayward Field.

In the men’s event, Rai Benjamin set a trials record of 46.46 as he looks to upgrade the silver medal he won behind Norwegian Karsten Warholm at the Tokyo Olympics. CJ Allen and Trevor Bassitt also made the team after finishing second and third respectively.

