Boston Celtics reportedly sign Jayson Tatum to largest contract in league history

(CNN) — Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum has reached an agreement on the most lucrative contract in NBA history, according to multiple reports, including The Athletic’s Shams Charania and ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, citing unnamed sources.

Tatum and the Celtics have agreed on a five-year, supermax contract extension worth $314 million through the 2029-30 season, according to Charania.

Last month, the 26-year-old – along with co-star Jaylen Brown – led the Celtics to an NBA-record 18th title in franchise history after defeating the Dallas Mavericks in five games, averaging 22.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 7.2 assists.

Tatum’s contract surpasses Brown’s extension signed last year as the biggest in league history. In 2023, Brown and the Celtics agreed to a five-year, $304 million supermax contract extension.

According to ESPN, the Celtics now have every member of their starting lineup under contract through at least the 2025-26 season.

Drafted with the third overall pick in 2017, Tatum is a five-time All-Star and four-time All-NBA selection. He will be looking to win a second Olympic gold medal in Paris in the coming weeks as part of a star-studded US team which has won four consecutive men’s titles.

Also on Monday, the Celtics announced that the team’s ownership group, led by Wyc Grousbeck, is putting the franchise up for sale just weeks after winning the 18th championship.

In a statement, the Celtics said that the group expects to sell a majority interest either this year or early next, with the balance closing in 2028.

Grousbeck, who led the purchase of the team in 2002, will remain Governor until the second closing in 2028.

According to Forbes, the franchise was valued at $4.7 billion in October.

