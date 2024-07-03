BTS member Jin to participate as South Korea torchbearer in Paris 2024 Olympic torch relay

By Gawon Bae, CNN

(CNN) — K-pop star Jin, a member of the supergroup BTS, will participate as a torchbearer for South Korea at the Olympic torch relay for this year’s Games, according to a statement from his talent agency on Wednesday.

“Jin will take part in the Olympic Torch Relay to spread the message of ‘harmony’ and ‘peace,’” HYBE said.

“Jin along with the other torchbearers are scheduled to go across various historic sites of the host country,” the agency said, adding that a specific schedule had not been announced yet.

The singer-songwriter is the eldest member of BTS and was discharged from the military after completing his mandatory service in June.

The flame for the Paris Games was lit in Olympia, Greece – the birthplace of the ancient Olympics – back in April. The flame, which has been traveling in a relay ever since, will light the cauldron to mark the opening for the Summer Games.

It is expected to be passed from hand to hand by some 10,000 torchbearers and reach the Olympic cauldron in Paris on July 26, where it will remain lit until the Closing Ceremony two weeks later.

France soccer international and four-time Champions League winner Raphaël Varane has been one of the well-known faces to complete a leg.

Relays over the years have included many adventurous journeys; the flame has been right around the world, gone into space, traveled underwater and even scaled Everest.

The flame will also light the Paralympic Games, which take place August 28 to September 8, where 1,000 torchbearers will help relay the torch across 50 French towns and cities.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Elinda Labropoulou contributed reporting.