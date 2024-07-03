French swimmer Rafael Fente-Damers injures shoulder while celebrating Olympic qualification

By George Ramsay, CNN

(CNN) — French swimmer Rafael Fente-Damers enthusiastically celebrated qualifying for his first Olympics on Tuesday – but at some cost.

Fente-Damers finished second in the 100-meter freestyle final at the French Championships in Chartres, which are serving as qualifiers for this year’s Olympics in Paris, and proceeded to mark the occasion by punching the water in delight.

It was a celebration the 17-year-old immediately appeared to regret, holding his shoulder and wincing in pain.

He was later photographed with his arm in a sling, and French outlet L’Equipe reported that he had dislocated his shoulder.

Maxime Grousset won the race in a time of 47.33 seconds, while Fente-Damers was next to finish in 48.14 seconds.

“I hope it goes well for him because we’re waiting for him for the relay,” Grousset said about his compatriot’s injury, according to Reuters. “He’s a bit crazy, that’s why he’s good. He’s not afraid of anything and I think he’s going to progress.”

CNN has contacted the French Swimming Federation for comment on the extent of Fente-Damers’ injury.

Earlier this year, Fente-Damers verbally committed to swim and study at the University of Texas, training under legendary American coach Bob Bowman.

This year’s Olympics begin on July 26, with swimming events getting underway on July 27.

