Mikel Merino scores dramatic extra-time winner to dump Euro 2024 host Germany out of tournament and send Spain to semifinals

(CNN) — Euro 2024 host Germany was dumped out of the tournament on Friday after a 2-1 quarterfinal defeat by Spain in Stuttgart.

Dani Olmo, who plays for Bundesliga club RB Leipzig, opened the scoring early in the second half, finishing off a slick attacking move and converting an assist from 16-year-old sensation Lamine Yamal.

With Germany seemingly out of time, Florian Wirtz’s slick finish in the 89th minute kept the tournament host’s hopes alive.

However, in extra-time Spain conjured up their own late goal on 119 minutes, Mikel Merino heading home the winner to send the three-time European Championship to the semifinals.

It marks the second successive European Championships in which Spain has reached the semifinals stage while Germany’s run at its home tournament is over.

Tournament winners in 1964, 2008 and 2012, Spain will play France or Portugal in the semifinals, with those two teams playing later on Friday in Hamburg.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

