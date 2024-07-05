Ryan Garcia expelled by World Boxing Council following racist remarks

By Thomas Schlachter and Ben Morse, CNN

(CNN) — Ryan Garcia has been expelled by the World Boxing Council (WBC) following a social media livestream where he repeatedly used racist and discriminatory language against Black people and Muslims, per the Associated Press.

“Exercising my authority as president of the WBC, I am hereby expelling Ryan Garcia from any activity with our organization,” WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“We reject any form of discrimination.”

Garcia posted a form of apology to X but has since deleted the post.

“I was trolling I want all the killing to stop,” Garcia posted, per the Associated Press. “I love everyone sorry if I offended you.”

CNN has reached out to Garcia’s representatives for comment and is yet to hear back.

Garcia’s family released a statement following his expulsion from the WBC citing the boxer’s mental health issues, per ESPN.

“Our family unequivocally does not support any statements [Garcia] has made regarding race or religion – these do not reflect who Ryan truly is and how he was raised,” the Garcia family statement said.

“Those who know Ryan can attest to this fact. Ryan has been open about his ongoing struggle with mental health over the years and as a family we are committed to ensuring and encouraging that he receives the necessary help to navigate this very challenging time and address both his immediate and long-term well-being.”

Sulaiman added in his post that the WBC has offered Garcia “multiple attempts” to help with mental health and substance abuse.

