No last hurrah for Andy Murray at Wimbledon after Emma Raducanu withdraws from mixed doubles competition

(CNN) — There will be no last hurrah for Andy Murray at Wimbledon after his playing partner and fellow Briton, Emma Raducanu, withdrew from the mixed doubles event.

Murray and Raducanu had been scheduled to play their first match together on Saturday, but the 2021 US Open winner said she was withdrawing after waking up with “some stiffness” in her right wrist.

“I’m disappointed as I was really looking forward to playing with Andy but got to take care,” the 21-year-old Raducanu said in a statement.

It means that 37-year-old Murray has played his last match at Wimbledon after announcing earlier this year he will retire from tennis this season.

Raducanu, who has dealt with her own share of injuries since winning the US Open three years ago, is set to face qualifier Lulu Sun in the women’s singles for a place in her first quarterfinals at Wimbledon.

‘I’d love to keep playing’

After recently undergone a surgical procedure to address a spinal cyst, Murray was unable to play in the singles tournament at Wimbledon, though he did compete in the doubles alongside his brother, Jamie, with the pair losing in straight sets to John Peers and Rinky Hijikata on Thursday.

Following the defeat, Murray – a two-time winner at Wimbledon – was moved to tears after a short ceremony on Centre Court in which a montage of his career played out on big screens.

“It is hard because I would love to keep playing, but I can’t. Physically, it’s just too tough now,” Murray said in his interview on court, after watching the video.

“I want to play forever, I love the sport. It’s given me so much, taught me loads of lessons over the years that I can use in the rest of my life. I don’t want to stop, so it is hard.”

Grand slam champions Novak Djokovic, Iga Świątek, Martina Navratilova and John McEnroe were just some of the famous faces in attendance for the short ceremony, and they joined thousands of fans in giving Murray a standing ovation.

Murray’s family, including his two young daughters, also watched on from the stands.

Murray has become a legend at Wimbledon ever since making his debut at the tournament as a teenager in 2005.

Murray made his first Wimbledon singles final in 2012 where he lost to Roger Federer – a defeat which moved the British star to tears and somewhat changed the public’s perception of him.

A month later, Murray was back on the same court to win a gold medal at the 2012 Olympic Games in London. The victory kickstarted a successful year for Murray a he went on to wins the US Open – his first grand slam title.

He then returned to Wimbledon in 2013 where he ended Britain’s 77-year wait for a men’s singles champion – an incredible moment now etched into the country’s history. In 2016, Murray won his second Wimbledon title – a victory which he says was his favorite.

However, hit by injuries in recent seasons, Murray has struggled to be competitive.

He has previously said that if his body allows, the Paris Olympics will be his final competition before retiring from the sport.

