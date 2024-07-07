Brazil crashes out of Copa América after penalty shootout heartbreak against Uruguay

By Thomas Schlachter, CNN

(CNN) — Brazil suffered a quarterfinal exit in the Copa América after losing 4-2 on penalties to Uruguay on Saturday.

The game was 0-0 after 90 minutes and, with no extra time in this tournament, it headed straight to the dreaded penalty kicks where Uruguay held its cool to beat Brazil 4-2 in the shootout.

While there were no goals in the game, there was a total of 41 fouls in the fiercely contested matchup with four yellow cards and then a red card shown to Uruguay’s Nahitan Nández.

Nández was sent off as the game neared its conclusion following a foul on Rodrygo. The Uruguay player caught Brazil’s tricky winger with a studs up tackle on the ankle and was dismissed following a VAR check.

With 10 men, Uruguay held on to take the game the distance and penalties loomed.

Uruguay instantly seized the initiative in the shootout as Federico Valverde dispatched La Celeste’s first penalty – followed by Éder Militão failing to net Brazil’s first spot kick as it was saved by goalkeeper Sergio Rochet.

Aston Villa’s Douglas Luiz then hit the post with Brazil’s third penalty kick and Uruguay was firmly in the driving seat and leading 3-1.

Despite Brazil ‘keeper Alisson Becker giving fans hope when he saved José María Giménez’s penalty, it was too little, too late as Uruguay’s Manuel Ugarte calmly sent Alisson the wrong way to seal his team’s spot in the final four.

“It was a very tense match, against a very tough opponent, suffering in the last minutes a man down. But we showed character despite our youth,” Uruguay’s Rochet said postgame, per Reuters.

“To finish with penalties and winning, I was able to save one … The truth is that it is a tremendous happiness that this group deserves, the country deserves it. We are very excited, so we are going for more.”

Brazil’s talented 17-year-old Endrick started the game but was unable to help lead his team through to the next round.

“We want to put Brazil at the top, we will continue working and preparing for the World Cup (qualifiers),” Endrick said, per Reuters.

“We know that this is a difficult moment, but we hope to have the support of all Brazilians.”

