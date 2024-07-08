Melvyn Jaminet: French rugby player, suspended, leaves tour of Argentina after making racist comment in social media post

By Ben Morse and Bea Adeleke, CNN

(CNN) — French rugby player Melvyn Jaminet has left the team’s tour of Argentina after he was suspended for using a racist remark in a video posted on his social media accounts. He has since apologized.

In the post which has since been deleted, but has been widely shared on social media, the 25-year-old can be heard making a racial and violent slur towards Arabs.

The French Rugby Federation (FFR) said in a statement that it “condemns in the strongest terms” the comments made by Jaminet, while also announcing that the full-back has been suspended from the tour of Argentina.

“Melvyn Jaminet had been immediately sidelined and has left the French team currently in Argentina,” said the FFR.

“Such remarks are totally unacceptable and contrary to the fundamental values of our sport,” the FFR added. “An internal investigation is underway to shed full light on these extremely serious remarks and to take appropriate measures.

“The FFR reaffirms its unwavering commitment to diversity, inclusion, and secularism. Rugby is a sport that brings people together and unites, and we must promote these essential values. No discriminatory behavior of any kind has a place in French rugby.”

Jaminet, who came off the bench in France’s 28-13 victory over Argentina in Mendoza on Saturday, released an apology via his Instagram story.

“I am deeply sorry and ashamed of my words. I want to apologize to everyone. I understand that this may have hurt and offended many people, and I want to make it clear that these remarks in no way reflect my values or those of the French Rugby team,” he wrote.

“Racism in all its forms is unacceptable and goes against everything I believe in. I understand the sanction from the FFR and am available to them to shed light on this matter.”

CNN has reached out to Jaminet for comment.

At club level, Jaminet plays for Toulon in France. Toulon said it “condemns” Jaminet’s comments and “disassociates itself from them” in a post on X. The team added it has also opened an investigation into the matter.

Jaminet has been a regular in the French national team since making his debut in 2021.

At last year’s World Cup, which was held in France, Jaminet featured in all four of the team’s group games, scoring two tries along the way including a crucial late one against New Zealand – it was his debut touchdown for Les Bleus.

Jaminet came onto the field in the 72nd minute of France’s game against Argentina at the Estadio Malvinas Argentinas on Saturday, scoring a penalty in the 76th minute to wrap up a 28-13 victory. According to a post on the FFR’s Instagram account, the team arrived in Argentina in late June.

France’s minister for sport Amélie Oudéa-Castéra welcomed the decision from the FFR to suspend Jaminet, calling for “zero tolerance against racism.”

